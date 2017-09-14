Calif. Delivery Drivers Slam Amazon With Overtime Suit

By Linda Chiem

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com delivery drivers in California claim the e-commerce giant misclassified them as independent contractors to deny them overtime, minimum wage and business expense reimbursements, according to a proposed class action removed to federal court Thursday.

Delivery driver Persis Knipe first launched suit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. in San Diego County Superior Court on Aug. 9, claiming the company violated California Labor Code by labeling delivery drivers as independent contractors and paying them a flat rate for certain delivery shifts that doesn't compensate for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Knipe v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-01889

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

William Q. Hayes

Date Filed

September 14, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular