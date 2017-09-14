Calif. Delivery Drivers Slam Amazon With Overtime Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com delivery drivers in California claim the e-commerce giant misclassified them as independent contractors to deny them overtime, minimum wage and business expense reimbursements, according to a proposed class action removed to federal court Thursday.



Delivery driver Persis Knipe first launched suit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. in San Diego County Superior Court on Aug. 9, claiming the company violated California Labor Code by labeling delivery drivers as independent contractors and paying them a flat rate for certain delivery shifts that doesn't compensate for...

