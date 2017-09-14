Calif. Delivery Drivers Slam Amazon With Overtime Suit
Delivery driver Persis Knipe first launched suit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. in San Diego County Superior Court on Aug. 9, claiming the company violated California Labor Code by labeling delivery drivers as independent contractors and paying them a flat rate for certain delivery shifts that doesn't compensate for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login