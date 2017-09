Caesars Reaches $19M Settlement With La. Dept. Of Revenue

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bankruptcy judge on Friday signed off on a $19 million settlement between Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc. and the Louisiana Department of Revenue over its unpaid taxes and requested tax refund.



CEOC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, agreed to pay the state of Louisiana $19,459,765 in corporate tax owed as part of an Aug. 28 settlement, while receiving the same amount from the state in a negotiated tax refund that it used to pay off its debts.



Earlier this week, the...

