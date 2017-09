Sens. Introduce Anti-Equifax Bill, AGs Seek End To Fees

Law360, Philadelphia (September 15, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators introduced a new bill Friday that would give consumers more control over their own credit data in light of Equifax’s massive data breach, the same day a bipartisan group of 33 attorneys general sent a letter demanding that the credit reporting agency stop charging consumers attempting to freeze their credit.



U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, introduced the Freedom from Equifax Exploitation Act, which proposes to prohibit companies like Equifax from charging consumers for freezing and unfreezing access to their...

