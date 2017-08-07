Judge Blocks DOJ's Immigration Conditions On Grants

By Allissa Wickham

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- In a win for Chicago, an Illinois federal judge on Friday blocked two anti-sanctuary city conditions set by the U.S. Department of Justice on certain law enforcement grants, finding the new criteria went beyond statutory authority.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted Chicago a preliminary injunction against the federal government's placement of two key conditions on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, which provides cash to municipalities to support law enforcement.

The halted criteria include a condition requiring localities to give federal agents a...
Case Information

Case Title

The City of Chicago v. Sessions III


Case Number

1:17-cv-05720

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

899(Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision)

Judge

Honorable Harry D. Leinenweber

Date Filed

August 7, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

