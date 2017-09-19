Real Estate Rumors: Related, Terra, Equity Commonwealth

Law360, Minneapolis (September 19, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Related Cos. is making its first condo listing at its Hudson Yards development and will be asking $32 million for the unit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The company is listing a penthouse at 15 Hudson Yards, and the unit has 5,161 square feet across two floors of the 89-floor tower, the Journal said. The unit has six bathrooms and four bedrooms, according to the report.



Terra Group has picked up an office building in Doral, Florida, from Banyan Street Capital for $12.5 million,...

To view the full article, register now.