Real Estate Rumors: James Dyson, Silverman, Spaces

Law360, Minneapolis (September 21, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- James Dyson of the Dyson Ltd. appliance firm is under contract to buy a penthouse on Park Avenue in New York City for between $73 million and $83 million, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Dyson is buying a six-bedroom, 9,138-square-foot duplex penthouse at 520 Park Ave., a 62-story tower, the report said, and the unit includes a balcony.



Affiliates of The Silverman Group have picked up two Lake Worth, Florida, industrial buildings from Panattoni Development Co. for $30.7...

To view the full article, register now.