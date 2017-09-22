Real Estate Rumors: Reliance, Google, Jernigan

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (September 22, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Reliance Realty Partners has purchased a Manhattan rental building from Sentinel Real Estate Corp. for $30.8 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 326 Fort Washington Ave., a six-story, 78-unit building where 34 of the apartment units are rent-stabilized, Real Deal said. Reliance received $15 million in acquisition financing from First Republic Bank, according to the report.

Self-storage company Express Building Systems has landed $14.66 million in construction financing from Jernigan Capital for a storage property near North Gables, Florida, according to...
