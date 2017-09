Man Who Pled Guilty In $96M Ponzi Scheme Gets 12 Years

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A former investment fund manager who admitted to fraud after he was charged with operating a $96 million Ponzi scheme with his brother-in-law was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday and ordered to repay nearly $68 million, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, said in a statement.



The U.S. attorney’s office said Brian R. Callahan was sentenced to a lengthy term plus three years of supervised release and a massive sum of restitution. The sentence is below what prosecutors sought, but far greater than...

