Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball Hits Rival With Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, Big3 Basketball, is not backing down from a court fight after rival upstart Champions League Inc. blamed it for its failure to launch in a lawsuit earlier this month, striking back Friday with its own lawsuit alleging the Champions League is falsely telling investors the Big3 stole its players.



Big3 Basketball LLC, started by rapper and actor O'Shea Jackson, known as Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Champions...

