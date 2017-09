TransUnion To Settle FCRA Allegations For $8M

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- TransUnion LLC agreed to shell out $8 million to a class of consumers who alleged the company violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by refusing to let them contest criminal and terrorist alerts on reports sent to landlords, according to papers filed in California federal court Friday.



The deal would pay out $400 each to class members in automatic payments, or the consumers connected to the case can file claims to collect what they’re owed, according to the proposed settlement. Anything remaining would be paid to...

