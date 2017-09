EU Antitrust Official Defends Watchdog’s Economic Analysis

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A leading official for the European Commission’s competition authority stayed mostly mum Friday about a recent decision sending an abuse of dominance case against Intel Corp. back to the General Court, but he defended the watchdog’s ability to complete the type of analysis at issue in the case.



Speaking at Fordham University School of Law’s antitrust conference, Director General Johannes Laitenberger said the commission is still examining the European Court of Justice’s Sept. 6 ruling that sided with Intel in the chipmaker’s appeal of a €1.06...

To view the full article, register now.