US Blocked From Sharing VW Docs In German Case

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government can’t share evidence from Volkswagen AG’s diesel emissions scandal with a German law firm helping the Department of Justice bring a securities case abroad, a California federal judge ruled Friday, finding that discovery rules in Germany are tougher than in the U.S.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline S. Corley found that a default rule under the order governing discovery in multidistrict litigation over the company’s emissions test cheating doesn’t let the U.S. Department of Justice hand over its discovery to German law firm GSK...

