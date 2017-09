SD Can Tax Nontribal Members In Store, But Not Casino

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge ruled on Friday that the state can’t impose a use tax on money nontribal members spend at the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s casino on gaming, food and other services, but said the same tax can be imposed on nonmember purchases at a store on the tribe's reservation.



U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol granted in part and denied in part both the tribe’s and the state’s summary judgment bids in their tax dispute, granting the tribe’s bid to the extent that...

