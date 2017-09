Feds Seek Quick Win Against Non-Citizen Soldiers

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government Friday asked a D.C. federal judge to toss a putative class action from participants in a program that promised expedited naturalization to non-citizen Army recruits, saying their amended complaint alleging their naturalization applications have been improperly delayed amid an agency review of the program fails to state a claim.



Army reservists recruited under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program cannot challenge guidance issued in July by U.S. Customs and Immigration Services that placed a hold on participants’ naturalization applications pending...

