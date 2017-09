Former US Ambassador to EU Joins Sidley's London Office

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 4:55 PM BST) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced on Monday that it has hired the former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union to serve as senior counsel at the firm’s international trade and cybersecurity practices in London.



Anthony Gardner, who played a negotiating role in the completion of the Privacy Shield Agreement between the EU and the U.S. — which enables companies to complete the transatlantic transfer of personal data — is joining Sidley to advise on trade and regulatory matters involving the two regions.



Sidley did not confirm Gardner’s...

