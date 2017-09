Navistar Fights Truck Buyers' Bid For Bellwether In MDL

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Truck and bus manufacturer Navistar Inc. on Friday blasted a request from truck buyers in multidistrict litigation alleging it knowingly sold vehicles with defective diesel engines to let Illinois claims go first, telling an Illinois federal judge that those claims aren’t representative of the others.



The truck buyers have asked Judge Joan B. Gottschall to adopt a bellwether-class procedure for the litigation, with the Illinois claims going first. But the plaintiff chosen as a proposed bellwether, Carmichael Leasing Co., isn't representative of the other truck buyers...

