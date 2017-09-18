Deals Rumor Mill: Toys R Us, Rolling Stone, Walgreens

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Toys R Us may seek bankruptcy protection as early as this week, according to a Monday report from CNBC. The report said the toy retailer could still change its mind but might be ready to file for bankruptcy within the next few days. The company has retained restructuring attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the report said. Toys R Us owes a total of about $400 million in debt next year alone, the report noted. The company is owned by KKR & Co. LP, Bain Capital...

