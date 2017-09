Digital Streamer Roku Launches $204M IPO Led By Cooley

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed, digital-media player company Roku Inc. on Monday launched an estimated $204 million initial public offering, guided by Cooley LLP, hoping to capitalize on the boom in television streaming as more consumers dispatch with traditional cable service.



Roku, whose set-top boxes are a hit with consumers who prefer to stream their favorite shows through the internet, told regulators it plans to offer 15.67 million shares priced between $12 and $14, raising $203.6 million if shares price at midrange. Proceeds could rise to $234.2 million if underwriters...

