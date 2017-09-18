Roofing Co. Appeals To Texas High Court In Class Cert. Row

By Michelle Casady

Law360, Houston (September 18, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A roofing company told the Texas Supreme Court on Friday that a lower appellate court wrongly upheld class certification for a group of property owners alleging a roofing contractor unlawfully acted as an insurance adjuster, arguing that because there were six different versions of the at-issue contracts, some of which contained arbitration provisions, it is improper for the claims to proceed in a class action.

Lon Smith Roofing & Construction petitioned the state's high court for review following the Second Court of Appeals' decision last month...
