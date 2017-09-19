Free Internet Advocates Criticize Sex Trafficking Bill

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Internet advocates urged lawmakers to reconsider a controversial anti-sex trafficking bill that would hold tech companies accountable for not doing enough to combat child sex trafficking facilitation on their sites, arguing that it would stifle innovation, in a Senate hearing Tuesday.



Testifying before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and representatives from the Internet Association said the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would threaten protections provided by the Communications Decency Act’s Section 230, which bar liability for third-party content posted...

