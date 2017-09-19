Free Internet Advocates Criticize Sex Trafficking Bill
Testifying before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and representatives from the Internet Association said the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would threaten protections provided by the Communications Decency Act’s Section 230, which bar liability for third-party content posted...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login