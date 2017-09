2nd Circ. Won't Revive FedEx Package-Weight RICO Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected an internet retailer’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations suit accusing FedEx Corp. of improperly calculating the weight of packages, saying FedEx and its subsidiaries are not sufficiently distinct to be held liable for fraud claims.



A Second Circuit panel determined Monday that FedEx and its subsidiaries aren't distinct enough to be held liable for fraud claims for the purposes of RICO. (AP) A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed a New York federal judge’s 2016 dismissal on summary...

