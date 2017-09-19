Calif., NY Move On Protections For Immigrants
The various legislation passed last week in California would limit how state and local law enforcement may communicate with federal immigration authorities, would add protections for immigrants who are tenants, and set workplace rules for visits by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, while Sunday’s executive order by N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo would set limits...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login