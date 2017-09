49ers Insurer Asks 9th Circ. To Overturn Game Attack Ruling

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Great Divide Insurance Co. on Friday asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a ruling that it must share the costs of defending a suit brought by two men assaulted at a San Francisco 49ers game, saying the district court misread a policy endorsement.



49ers insurer Great Divide said the district court erred when it found Great Divide must split the costs with First Mercury Insurance Co., the insurer of the stadium’s security firm, on the grounds an additional insured endorsement in the First Mercury policy only...

