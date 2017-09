Bar On NFL’s Suspension Of Elliott Will Stay, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday said the National Football League cannot hold off his decision to pause Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension, handing the running back another legal victory that will keep him playing this season.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant determined that the NFL was unlikely to succeed on the merits during the appeal of the preliminary injunction, which temporarily blocked Elliott’s suspension from taking effect on the grounds that a labor arbitration over the player’s suspension was fundamentally...

