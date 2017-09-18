Calif. Broadband Privacy Bill Flops In Assembly

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A California state legislature bill that would have limited how broadband service providers may use subscribers’ personal data is dead on arrival after originally being set for a vote Friday.



The bill, pitched as an alternative to Federal Communications Commission privacy rules scrapped by Congress and the Trump administration earlier this year, had been slated for a Friday vote, but as of Saturday, the bill was marked as inactive, according to the California Legislature’s website.



The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a privacy advocacy group, expressed scathing criticism...

