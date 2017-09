Norwegian Cruise Says Fuel Row Not Subject To Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line on Friday blasted a bid by marine fuel supplier and trader O.W. Bunker USA Inc. to force it to arbitrate its suit looking to recoup money it paid to a local fuel supplier to cover a debt allegedly owed by the bankrupt O.W., telling a Connecticut federal court there's no applicable arbitration agreement.



NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. sued O.W. Bunker and its liquidating trustee last month, asking the court to declare that the cruise line is entitled to recoup or get credit for nearly $730,000 it paid...

To view the full article, register now.