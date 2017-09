Albanian Telecom Says Penalty Up To Court, Not Arbitration

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An Albanian telecommunications company urged a New York federal judge Friday to directly tackle its bid for €700,000 in penalties on top of an already confirmed €1.08 million arbitration award, rather than allow the company on the losing end of the payment dispute to go back to arbitration in Switzerland.



Albtelecom SH.A. got the award, which today translates to about $1.29 million, confirmed in late May against New York company Unifi Communications Inc. But U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer cited insufficient information when he refused...

To view the full article, register now.