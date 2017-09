Health Hires: Jones Day, K&L Gates, Pierce Atwood

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has brought on a transactions partner from DLA Piper, K&L Gates LLP has hired a pharma litigator focusing on intellectual property from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Pierce Atwood LLP has expanded its intellectual property practice with an attorney from a boutique firm.



Jones Day Snags Transactions Partner From DLA Piper



Adam Rogers Adam Rogers has left DLA Piper to become a partner in Jones Day’s Miami office, where he’ll largely represent investors in health care transactions.



Rogers’ practice focuses on helping private equity funds, entrepreneurs...

