Daewoo Seizure Ruling Violates Due Process, 5th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- ThyssenKrupp Mannex GmbH asked the Fifth Circuit on Friday to revisit its decision allowing Daewoo International Corp. to seize a pig iron shipment before kicking off arbitration with an English shipper, saying the panel improperly failed to hear TKM's position on a crucial point.



TKM told the circuit that the panel behind the Sept. 1 decision deprived the company of procedural due process by not giving TKM a fair opportunity to brief a critical issue raised in the ruling, which had left in place Daewoo's attachment...

