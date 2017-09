US Still Fighting Boeing Subsidy Ruling At WTO

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Despite scoring a near-total win in the European Union’s World Trade Organization challenge of subsidies and tax breaks given to aircraft titan Boeing, the U.S. government has nevertheless lodged an appeal looking to undo adverse portions of the decision, according to WTO documents circulated Monday.



A WTO compliance panel ruled in June that just one of the 29 federal and state funding programs targeted by the EU was still violating WTO rules. The lone program that the panel faulted, Washington state’s reduced business and occupancy tax...

