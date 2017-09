Waymo Seeks Trial Delay In Self-Driving IP Row With Uber

Law360, San Francisco (September 18, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- In a what Uber called a “do-over request,” Waymo asked a California federal judge Saturday to delay the trial date for its trade secret misappropriation suit against Uber, saying it needs to scale a “mountain of evidence” revealed by a report that was only proffered after a Federal Circuit ruling last week.



The request came less than a week after the Federal Circuit affirmed U.S. District Judge William Alsup's ruling that Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit Waymo LLC could have a due diligence report prepared by Stroz...

