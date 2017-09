Novo Nordisk, Benefits Co. Get Price Hike Suit Moved To NJ

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed Monday to transfer to New Jersey a proposed class action accusing drugmaker Novo Nordisk Inc. and pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx Inc. of conspiring to drive up the price of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Victoza, noting that five suits over similar schemes have already been filed in New Jersey federal court.



U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled that the New Jersey suits were substantially similar to a suit brought by Ruth Johnson because they also involved allegations of kickbacks, even if...

