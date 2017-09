Equifax Probes Take Data Breach Scrutiny To Next Level

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The rash of investigations launched in the wake of Equifax's massive data breach signal a more open and aggressive approach to policing such incidents that is likely to leave companies rethinking their plans for responding to cyberattacks and cooperating with officials, attorneys say.



The headaches for Equifax continued Tuesday as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia confirmed that it is working with the FBI to conduct a criminal investigation into the breach and the Massachusetts attorney general slapped the company with a...

To view the full article, register now.