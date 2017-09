Car Restoration Co. Founder Can't Duck Trademark Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kept alive allegations that a car restoration company’s president infringed trademarks belonging to the trust for the famous race car driver Carroll Shelby, saying the court has jurisdiction over the man.



U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Friday denied U.S. Restoration LLC President David Wayne Miller II’s bid to toss allegations against him, determining he engaged in allegedly unlawful and harmful conduct against a California entity, and has not proven that exercising jurisdiction over him would be unreasonable....

