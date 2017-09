'Bourne' Wannabe Gets 5 Years For Selling Satellite Secrets

Law360, Los Angeles (September 18, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An ex-defense contractor employee with an affinity for Jason Bourne and other spy characters who tried to sell sensitive satellite information to a buyer he believed to be Russian was sentenced in California federal court Monday to five years in prison, prosecutors said.



Gregory David Justice had in May pled guilty to one count of economic espionage and one count of attempting to violate the Arms Export Control Act after selling information from his work building and conducting operational security testing for satellite systems as a...

To view the full article, register now.