AbbVie Failed To Study Risks Of AndroGel, Jury Told

Law360, Chicago (September 18, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- AbbVie dodged its responsibility to test AndroGel to see whether users faced an increased risk of heart attack, attorneys for a man suing the company told an Illinois federal jury Monday at the start of the second bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over testosterone gel products.



By the time plaintiff Jeffrey Konrad suffered his heart attack while using AndroGel in 2010, AbbVie Inc. had been told several times that a major study was necessary to determine if the testosterone replacement therapy drug upped its users'...

To view the full article, register now.