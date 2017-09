Citi Settles DOJ Suit Over Military Car Repos

Law360, Dallas (September 18, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- CitiFinancial Credit Co. will pay $907,000 to settle a Texas federal suit alleging the consumer finance company violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing cars from on-duty military service members, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.



The DOJ filed a complaint Monday alleging the company, a successor in interest to CitiFinancial Auto Corp., repossessed at least 164 vehicles from service members during their military service between 2007 and 2010 — when CitiFinancial sold its auto lending and servicing business to Santander Consumer USA...

To view the full article, register now.