Deadspin Story Not Protected By Gawker Sale, Bettor Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A famous Las Vegas sports bettor alleging that sports commentary website Deadspin.com defamed him and his company told a New York bankruptcy court on Friday that the sale of Deadspin's bankrupt former parent, Gawker Media, does not protect the site’s now-owner from claims over continued publication.



Randall James Busack, known as RJ Bell, and his sports betting media company, Pregame LLC, are seeking to prosecute a suit for defamation against Deadspin owner Gizmodo Media Group LLC, a Univision Communications Inc. subsidiary, and freelancer Ryan Goldberg over...

