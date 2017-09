Chipotle Worker Sexually Harassed, Locked In Freezer: EEOC

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Workers at a California Chipotle locked a coworker in a walk-in freezer after he reported their manager for sexual harassment that included her propositioning him and pantomiming sex acts with vegetables, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged Monday in California federal court.



The EEOC claims the fast casual restaurant chain violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by ignoring worker Austin Melton when he told higher-ups about this treatment, effectively forcing him to quit when his colleagues retaliated against him for complaining.



The EEOC...

