Air Berlin Granted Bankruptcy Protections In US

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Air Berlin’s foreign insolvency proceedings were formally recognized by a New York bankruptcy court on Monday, protecting the German airline’s U.S. assets from seizure by creditors as it attempts to restructure itself in its home country.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles issued an order granting Air Berlin’s petition for recognition of its German bankruptcy case under Chapter 15 after three objections from creditors were resolved.



Two companies that lease aircraft to the debtor objected to the petition, saying that it asked for even broader protections...

