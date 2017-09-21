Sheppard Mullin Adds New Corporate Partner To SF Office

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP added a partner from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP with expertise in financial services to its corporate practice group in San Francisco this week.



David J. Gershon’s practice includes representing financial institutions in a variety of securities matters, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, securities offerings and corporate governance. He has also represented technology companies, underwriters and private equity funds.



Gershon told Law360 on Thursday that the move to Sheppard Mullin marked a return to working with partner Josh Dean...

