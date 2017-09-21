Sheppard Mullin Adds New Corporate Partner To SF Office
David J. Gershon’s practice includes representing financial institutions in a variety of securities matters, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, securities offerings and corporate governance. He has also represented technology companies, underwriters and private equity funds.
Gershon told Law360 on Thursday that the move to Sheppard Mullin marked a return to working with partner Josh Dean...
