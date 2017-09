NJ 'Housewives' Star Blasts 'Insulting' Malpractice Suit Offer

Law360, Newark (September 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her Chapter 7 trustee told a bankruptcy judge Monday that they’re willing to take a second stab at mediating their state court malpractice lawsuit against Giudice’s former lawyer, despite having received an “insulting” settlement offer during a failed negotiation attempt last month.



The revelation came during a status conference held before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey L. Meisel in Newark, New Jersey, where the parties updated the jurist on mediation attempts in the lawsuit against attorney James A....

To view the full article, register now.