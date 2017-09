Looming Net Neutrality Decision May Overtake FOIA Actions

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Freedom of Information Act complaints related to net neutrality are piling up in federal court, but the Federal Communications Commission may decide whether to roll back the legal underpinnings for its net neutrality rules before it releases documents that journalists and watchdogs claim are game-changers, experts say.



In recent weeks, journalists and advocacy organizations have formally asked the FCC to release piles of documents that might shed more light on the agency's Restoring Internet Freedom proceeding, which contemplates classifying broadband service as a Title I telecommunications...

