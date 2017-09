Pepe The Frog Artist Expands Copyright Fight

Law360, San Francisco (September 18, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The creator of Pepe the Frog has followed up on his promises to assert his intellectual property rights since he stopped the distribution of an allegedly hate-mongering children’s book featuring his cartoon frog, taking legal action against multiple websites and social media personalities, his pro bono legal team at WilmerHale announced Monday.



Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie has served cease-and-desist orders to several personalities and websites, including Richard Spencer’s AltRight.com, social media personality Mike Cernovich and a Reddit.com forum called r/the_Donald. Furie has also submitted...

