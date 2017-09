Kessler Topaz To Lead Consolidated Snap Investor Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors accusing Snapchat maker Snap Inc. of misleading them about the app's user growth will be led by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP in a securities fraud suit that was consolidated by a California federal judge on Monday.



U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson combined two proposed class actions brought against an overlapping set of defendants that includes Snap, its top brass and its underwriters, appointing investor Tom DiBiase as lead plaintiff and approving his selections of Kessler Topaz for lead counsel...

