Investors Say FXCM Owner Can't Ditch Their Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Investors suing the company behind online foreign exchange broker FXCM for securities fraud have shot back at the company’s bid to dismiss their consolidated class action complaint, telling a New York federal court on Monday that they have “more than satisfied” their pleading burden at this stage of the case.



Global Brokerage Inc., which changed its name from FXCM Inc. earlier this year, has slammed the investors’ complaint as a “cut and paste” job that repeats regulators’ unproven allegations about the business’ relationship with a market...

