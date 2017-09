Prosecutors Seek 5-Year Fraud Sentence For Ex-Tech Exec

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The president of a California company that built electric vehicle charging stations should spend four to five years in prison for defrauding local and state governments out of grant funds, prosecutors told an Illinois federal judge on Monday, describing the scheme as “calculated and sustained.”



Timothy Mason, once the president of 350Green LLC, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in May after the government accused him of “playing a shell game” with public financing by using borderline fictional financial statements and false invoices in...

