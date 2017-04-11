US Bank Wants Ambac RMBS Suit To Yield To State Actions

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank NA has asked a New York federal court to stay or dismiss a lawsuit by insurer Ambac Assurance Corp. that claims U.S. Bank failed to prevent losses on billions of dollars’ worth of residential mortgage-backed securities, saying there’s no reason for the court to weigh in on a dispute that has been working its way through state courts for several years.



The bank said on Friday that Ambac’s suit, filed in April, is duplicative of as many as four lawsuits in New York and...

To view the full article, register now.