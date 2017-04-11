US Bank Wants Ambac RMBS Suit To Yield To State Actions

By Jack Newsham

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank NA has asked a New York federal court to stay or dismiss a lawsuit by insurer Ambac Assurance Corp. that claims U.S. Bank failed to prevent losses on billions of dollars’ worth of residential mortgage-backed securities, saying there’s no reason for the court to weigh in on a dispute that has been working its way through state courts for several years.

The bank said on Friday that Ambac’s suit, filed in April, is duplicative of as many as four lawsuits in New York and...
Case Information

Case Title

AMBAC Assurance Corporation et al v. US Bank National Association


Case Number

1:17-cv-02614

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

William H. Pauley, III

Date Filed

April 11, 2017

Companies

