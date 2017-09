NFL Players’ Union Says Elliott Suspension Suit Has Legs

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The National Football League Players’ Association told a Texas federal judge Monday that the league must face its lawsuit challenging Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension, saying the fact the union sued before the arbitrator made his final decision is irrelevant.



The players’ association urged U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant not to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it has standing under the Labor Management Relations Act because the complaint details violations of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement by the league and arbitrator...

