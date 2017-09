AOL Seeks 10.3% Share Price Trim In Verizon Merger Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- AOL Inc. attorneys argued Tuesday for a 10.3 percent lower payment to stockholders who challenged the $50 per share terms of AOL’s sale to Verizon Communications Inc. in 2015, during a final round of arguments in a Delaware Chancery Court stock appraisal case.



William Savitt of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, counsel to AOL, told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III during post-trial arguments that AOL justified its $4.4 billion price. Testimony and evidence, he also said, showed that Verizon could have justified an even lower payment...

